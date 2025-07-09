Podcasts

Rays vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Rays look to avoid being swept by the Detroit Tigers. The Rays are 49-43 and third in the AL East. They currently hold the second wild card…

Michael Garaventa
DETROIT, MI - JULY 8: Jonathan Aranda #62 of the Tampa Bay Rays scores against the Detroit Tigers on a single hit by Josh Lowe during the third inning at Comerica Park on July 8, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays look to avoid being swept by the Detroit Tigers.

The Rays are 49-43 and third in the AL East. They currently hold the second wild card spot. Tampa lost Game 1, 5-1, and Game 2, 4-2. The offense just hasn't done enough in this series. In Game 2, the Rays led 2-0 and outhit the Tigers 8-4, but still lost. Most of the Tampa lineup recorded at least one hit, but the team went just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The Tigers are 59-34 and first in the AL Central. In Game 1, Detroit scattered runs throughout the game, and in Game 2, they found a way to win despite collecting only four hits. The home run has been the difference-maker in this series, with Detroit hitting five. Colt Keith led the way on offense with two hits and three RBIs, including the game-winning home run.

Spread

  • Rays +1.5 (-169)
  • Tigers -1.5 (+147)

Moneyline

  • Rays +125
  • Tigers -140

Total

  • OVER 8 (-116)
  • UNDER 8 (-100)

*The above data was collected on July 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends

  • Tampa Bay is 1-4 SU in its last five games.
  • Tampa Bay is 2-6 SU in its last eight games against Detroit.
  • Tampa Bay is 1-5 SU in its last six games on the road.
  • The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last five games.
  • Detroit is 5-0 SU in its last five games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in six of Detroit's last seven games at home.

Rays vs Tigers Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

  • Brandon Lowe, 2B - Day-to-day
  • Jonny DeLuca, CF - 60-day il
  • Richie Palacios, LF - 10-day il
  • Logan Driscoll, C - Day-to-day

Detroit Tigers

  • Kerry Carpenter, RF - 10-day il
  • Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day
  • Jack Penney, SS - Day-to-day

Rays vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is 21-18 on the road and 3-7 in its last ten games. The team ranks seventh in runs scored, third in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and tenth in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 14th in ERA. Junior Caminero leads the team in home runs and RBIs, though he has gone hitless in this series. Tampa is missing the big hit and late-game offense. On the mound for the Rays is Zack Littell, who is 7-7 with a 3.50 ERA. He has seven quality starts this season and has allowed just one run in each of his last three starts.

Detroit is 32-14 at home and 8-2 in its last ten games. The team ranks fifth in runs scored, tenth in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank third in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in home runs and RBIs, though he struck out three times in Game 2. The Tigers are looking for their sixth straight win and aim to keep their strong pitching going. On the mound for the Tigers is Reese Olson, who is 4-3 with a 2.89 ERA. He has three quality starts this season and four shutouts.

Best Bet: Under

Both games in this series have easily gone under the total. The Rays have collected hits in bunches but can't seem to come up with the big hit. The Tigers' bats have been decent, with a few home runs providing most of the offense. Both starters haven't given up much lately.

Detroit TigersTampa Bay Rays
Michael GaraventaWriter
