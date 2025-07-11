Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners: Odds, Run Line, and Total
Detroit’s series opener with Seattle at 7:10 p.m. EST tonight shows the Tigers trying to claw out a decent record on a six-game home stand. The Detroit Tigers avoided a…
Detroit's series opener with Seattle at 7:10 p.m. EST tonight shows the Tigers trying to claw out a decent record on a six-game home stand. The Detroit Tigers avoided a sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays by winning 7-3 yesterday, leaving Motor City in firm command of the AL Central at 59-35.
Seattle's vaunted pitching hit rough patches against the Yankees' fantastic bats in a series-sweep loss coming into the Detroit meeting. Seattle held a five-run lead after the seventh inning of the closer in New York, but surrendered Yankees runs in the eighth, ninth, and 10th innings to lose 6-5.
Sportsbooks are high on the Tigers' chances to open the Mariners series with a victory. Betting odds lean heavily to Detroit for this evening's ball game thanks to a start from the 10-2 hurler Tarik Skubal.
Spread
- Tigers -1.5 (+101)
- Mariners +1.5 (-113)
Moneyline
- Tigers -216
- Mariners +199
Total
- Over 7 (-101)
- Under 7 (-116)
*The above data was collected on July 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners Betting Trends
- Totals have gone under in four of Detroit's last six games against Seattle.
- Seattle is 4-1 in the last five games against Detroit.
- The Mariners are 2-7 in the last nine games.
Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners Injury Reports
Detroit Tigers
- Relief pitcher Sean Guenther is on the 60-day IL following left hip arthroscopy.
- Relief pitcher Alex Lange is on the 60-day IL following surgery on his right lat.
- Right fielder Kerry Carpenter is on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain.
Seattle Mariners
- Right fielder Victor Robles is on the 60-day IL with a dislocated left shoulder.
- Relief pitcher Collin Snider is on the 15-day IL with a right forearm flexor strain.
- Relief pitcher Gregory Santos is on the 60-day IL with a knee injury.
- Second baseman Ryan Bliss is on the 60-day IL with a torn left biceps.
Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners Predictions and Picks
Is there a pitcher in baseball having a better year than Skubal? The American League All-Star is 9-0 in his last 15 appearances with a great 2.02 overall ERA, vying for the MLB lead in strikeouts with 148 Ks. Mike Rosenstein of NESN outlines what a dominating force Skubal has been in Cy Young polling as well as atop the mound, reporting that Skubal "received 47 first-place votes" out of 49 polled in a survey.
Skubal isn't the only reason today's run total is tiny at O/U (7). Seattle's opposing Luis Castillo carries a deceptive .500 record that masks the success of his last two starts. Skubal has allowed no runs in two starts, but Castillo has surrendered only a single run in a comparable number of innings pitched.
Today's betting odds exaggerate Detroit's edge in a ball game with less than eight anticipated runs. Recall that an "illegal correlated parlay" is one that combines the under-total pick with an underdog's victory.. Oddsmakers should have thought about that before giving Seattle such tasty odds to cover (+1.5).