Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners: Odds, Run Line, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 09: Jake Rogers #34, Chris Fetter #41 and Chase Lee #53 of the Detroit Tigers meet at the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays during the top of the sixth inning at Comerica Park on July 09, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Detroit's series opener with Seattle at 7:10 p.m. EST tonight shows the Tigers trying to claw out a decent record on a six-game home stand. The Detroit Tigers avoided a sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays by winning 7-3 yesterday, leaving Motor City in firm command of the AL Central at 59-35.

Seattle's vaunted pitching hit rough patches against the Yankees' fantastic bats in a series-sweep loss coming into the Detroit meeting. Seattle held a five-run lead after the seventh inning of the closer in New York, but surrendered Yankees runs in the eighth, ninth, and 10th innings to lose 6-5.

Sportsbooks are high on the Tigers' chances to open the Mariners series with a victory. Betting odds lean heavily to Detroit for this evening's ball game thanks to a start from the 10-2 hurler Tarik Skubal.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+101)

Mariners +1.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Tigers -216

Mariners +199

Total

Over 7 (-101)

Under 7 (-116)

*The above data was collected on July 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners Betting Trends

Totals have gone under in four of Detroit's last six games against Seattle.

Seattle is 4-1 in the last five games against Detroit.

The Mariners are 2-7 in the last nine games.

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Relief pitcher Sean Guenther is on the 60-day IL following left hip arthroscopy.

Relief pitcher Alex Lange is on the 60-day IL following surgery on his right lat.

Right fielder Kerry Carpenter is on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain.

Seattle Mariners

Right fielder Victor Robles is on the 60-day IL with a dislocated left shoulder.

Relief pitcher Collin Snider is on the 15-day IL with a right forearm flexor strain.

Relief pitcher Gregory Santos is on the 60-day IL with a knee injury.

Second baseman Ryan Bliss is on the 60-day IL with a torn left biceps.

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners Predictions and Picks

Is there a pitcher in baseball having a better year than Skubal? The American League All-Star is 9-0 in his last 15 appearances with a great 2.02 overall ERA, vying for the MLB lead in strikeouts with 148 Ks. Mike Rosenstein of NESN outlines what a dominating force Skubal has been in Cy Young polling as well as atop the mound, reporting that Skubal "received 47 first-place votes" out of 49 polled in a survey.

Skubal isn't the only reason today's run total is tiny at O/U (7). Seattle's opposing Luis Castillo carries a deceptive .500 record that masks the success of his last two starts. Skubal has allowed no runs in two starts, but Castillo has surrendered only a single run in a comparable number of innings pitched.