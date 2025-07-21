Tigers vs Pirates Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Tigers look to make it two wins in a row and get their offense back on track against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Tigers are 60-40 and sit atop the AL Central. They also hold the best record in MLB. However, they struggled against the Texas Rangers, dropping two of three. The pitching was excellent, but the offense managed just three runs in the series. Detroit's offense should bounce back against the struggling Pirates, though it won't be easy against the elite Paul Skenes.

The Pirates are 39-61 and last in the NL Central. They have the second-worst record in the National League and were just swept at home by the Chicago White Sox. None of the games were close, as the pitching staff gave up 10 or more runs in two of the three games. Meanwhile, the offense scored two or fewer runs in two of the games.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-211)

Pirates -1.5 (+182)

Moneyline

Tigers +114

Pirates -124

Total

OVER 7 (-110)

UNDER 7 (-103)

*The above data was collected on July 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Pirates Betting Trends

Detroit is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

Detroit is 4-2 SU in its last six games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Detroit's last six games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Pittsburgh's last 15 games.

Pittsburgh is 1-11 SU in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Pittsburgh's last five games against Detroit.

Tigers vs Pirates Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter, RF - 10-day IL

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Pittsburgh Pirates

Malcom Nunez, 1B - Day-to-day

Abrahan Gutierrez, C - Day-to-day

Darick Hall, 1B - Day-to-day

Jack Brannigan, SS - Day-to-day

Endy Rodriguez, 1B - 60-day IL

Enmanuel Valdez, 1B - 60-day IL

Tigers vs Pirates Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 28-22 on the road and 4-6 in its last ten games. The Tigers rank sixth in runs scored, 12th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are seventh in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in home runs and RBIs. The Tigers just snapped a six-game skid, during which both the offense and pitching struggled. On the mound for Detroit is Jack Flaherty, who is 5-9 with a 4.65 ERA. He has six quality starts this season and has recently been allowing two to three runs per game.

Pittsburgh is 26-24 at home and 1-9 in its last ten games. The Pirates rank last in runs scored, 28th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and last in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are 14th in ERA. Bryan Reynolds leads the team in RBIs and had four hits and two runs scored in the Chicago series. During this skid, the Pirates have alternated between low-scoring losses and blowout defeats. On the mound for Pittsburgh is Paul Skenes, who is 4-8 with a 2.01 ERA. This season, he has four quality starts and four shutouts.

Best Bet: Under