Tigers vs Pirates Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Tigers look to bounce back after being shut out 3–0 in Game 1 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Tigers are 60–41 and sit atop the AL Central. They…

The Detroit Tigers look to bounce back after being shut out 3–0 in Game 1 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Tigers are 60–41 and sit atop the AL Central. They also hold the best record in MLB. Detroit managed just five hits in Game 1 and struck out 11 times against Pirates pitching. The bottom of the order contributed some hits, and only Matt Vierling reached base twice for Detroit. The Tigers will look to find their swing again after struggling at the plate against the elite Paul Skenes.

The Pirates are 40–61 and last in the NL Central, holding the second-worst record in the National League. Pittsburgh played well on both sides of the ball in Game 1. The offense struck early with three runs in the second inning, providing their ace with some run support. The bats finished with nine hits, with Spencer Horwitz leading the way with three hits and one RBI.

Spread

  • Tigers -1.5 (+116)
  • Pirates +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline

  • Tigers -144
  • Pirates +128

Total

  • OVER 8 (-111)
  • UNDER 8 (-101)

*The above data was collected on July 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Pirates Betting Trends

  • The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last five games.
  • Detroit is 1-7 SU in its last eight games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in six of Detroit's last seven games on the road.
  • The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh's last 16 games.
  • Pittsburgh is 2-11 SU in its last 13 games.
  • The total has gone OVER in five of Pittsburgh's last six games against Detroit.

Tigers vs Pirates Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

  • Kerry Carpenter, RF - 10-day IL
  • Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day
  • Javier Baez, CF - Day-to-day

Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Malcom Nuñez, 1B - Day-to-day
  • Abrahan Gutierrez, C - Day-to-day
  • Jack Brannigan, SS - Day-to-day
  • Endy Rodriguez, 1B - 60-day IL
  • Enmanuel Valdez, 1B - 60-day IL

Tigers vs Pirates Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 28–23 on the road and 3–7 in its last ten games. The Tigers rank sixth in runs scored, 13th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank eighth in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in home runs and RBIs. He went 0-for-4 in Game 1 and struck out three times. The Tigers' offense has scored two runs or fewer in four straight games and has been shut out twice during that span. Detroit will try to get the bats going early in Game 2. On the mound for the Tigers is Casey Mize, who is 9–3 with a 3.15 ERA. He has six quality starts this season but is coming off his worst outing of the year, allowing six runs to the Seattle Mariners.

Pittsburgh is 27–24 at home and 2–8 in its last ten games. The Pirates rank last in runs scored, 28th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and last in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 12th in ERA. Bryan Reynolds leads the team in RBIs and went 1-for-4 with two RBIs in Game 1. The Pirates' offense will look to build on a solid win against the best team in the majors. On the mound for Pittsburgh is Mitch Keller, who is 3–10 with a 3.48 ERA. He has 14 quality starts this season and a 1.37 ERA in July.

Best Bet: Under

The Tigers' offense continues to struggle, and it won't get any easier with Keller on the mound for the Pirates. Pittsburgh managed to show some offense early in Game 1, but runs are still hard to come by for this team, and Mize will likely bounce back from his worst outing of the season.

