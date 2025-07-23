Tigers vs Pirates Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Tigers look to avoid being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Tigers are 60–42 and sit atop the AL Central. They also hold the best record in the American League. Detroit lost Game 2, 8–5. For the first time in five games, the Tigers' offense scored more than five runs. However, the pitching didn't hold up, and Detroit was down 5–0 after four innings. The bottom of the order drove in the runs, and Spencer Torkelson led the offense with three hits and one run scored.

The Pirates are 41–61 and last in the NL Central, holding the second-worst record in the National League. For the second game in a row, Pittsburgh set the tone with early offense. Even when the Tigers put up three runs in the fifth, the Pirates answered with three of their own in the sixth. Pittsburgh also benefited from three Tigers errors, but had five players record multi-hit games. Spencer Horwitz led the way, reaching base four times with three hits and two RBIs.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+107)

Pirates +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline

Tigers -142

Pirates +130

Total

OVER 8.5 (-126)

UNDER 8.5 (+108)

*The above data was collected on July 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last five games.

Detroit is 1-8 SU in its last nine games.

Detroit is 2-4 SU in its last six games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh's last 17 games.

Pittsburgh is 3-11 SU in its last 14 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Pittsburgh's last seven games against Detroit.

Tigers vs Pirates Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter, RF - 10-day IL

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Pittsburgh Pirates

Malcom Nuñez, 1B - Day-to-day

Abrahan Gutierrez, C - Day-to-day

Jack Brannigan, SS - Day-to-day

Endy Rodriguez, 1B - 60-day IL

Enmanuel Valdez, 1B - 60-day IL

Tigers vs Pirates Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 28–24 on the road and 2–8 in its last ten games. The Tigers rank sixth in runs scored, 13th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank eighth in ERA. Riley Greene leads in home runs and RBIs. He went 1-for-5 in Game 2 but struck out three times again. The Tigers are due for a complete effort on both sides of the ball and need to play cleaner in the finale. On the mound for the Tigers is Troy Melton, who will be making his MLB debut.

Pittsburgh is 28–24 at home and 3–7 in its last ten games. The Pirates rank last in runs scored, 28th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and last in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 12th in ERA. Bryan Reynolds leads the team in RBIs and went 3-for-5 with two RBIs in Game 2. The Pirates are looking for their fourth sweep of the season, which would likely be the highlight of their year. On the mound for the Pirates is Bailey Falter, who is 6–5 with a 4.00 ERA.

Best Bet: Tigers Spread