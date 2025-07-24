Blue Jays vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Toronto Blue Jays have just passed the Detroit Tigers for the best record in the American League. The Jays will look to keep their strong play going against Detroit in Game 1 of this four-game series.

The Blue Jays are 60–42 and sit first in the AL East. Toronto just went 5–1 on a six-game homestand, including taking two out of three from the New York Yankees. The offense scored at least four runs in all three games, and the pitching held up well. Both wins were by multiple runs, and the team continues to perform well against some of the top competition in the AL.

The Tigers are 60–43 and sit atop the AL Central. They now hold the second-best record in the American League. Detroit just went 1–5 on a six-game road trip and was swept by the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates. In that series, the Tigers seemed to play worse as it went on. The offense continues to struggle and hasn't been putting up many runs.

Spread

Blue Jays +1.5 (-192)

Tigers -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +110

Tigers -119

Total

OVER 8.5 (-120)

UNDER 8.5 (-103)

*The above data was collected on July 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Betting Trends

Toronto is 31-23 as the underdog.

Toronto is 28-20 ATS on the road.

Toronto is 22-24-2 o/u on the road.

Detroit is 43-22 as the favorite.

Detroit is 28-22 ATS at home.

Detroit is 21-26-3 o/u at home.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Injury Reports

Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho, CF - 10-day il

Anthony Santander, RF - 60-day il

Andres Gimenez, 2B - 10-day il

Adrian Pinto, 2B - Day-to-day

Jaden Rudd, CF - Day-to-day

Josh Kasevich, SS - Day-to-day

Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter, RF - 10-day IL

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Blue Jays vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Toronto is 23–25 on the road and 6–4 in its last ten games. The Blue Jays rank 10th in runs scored, first in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 20th in ERA. George Springer leads the team in home runs and had four hits and five runs scored in the Yankees series. The Jays have lost their last two road games and will look to get their pitching back on track. On the mound for Toronto is Eric Lauer, who is 5–2 with a 2.80 ERA. He has two quality starts and typically allows around two runs per outing.

Detroit is 32–18 at home and 1–9 in its last 10 games. The Tigers rank sixth in runs scored, 13th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank ninth in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in home runs and RBIs; he had one hit and struck out six times in the Pirates series. Detroit is struggling right now, but being back home could help turn things around. On the mound for the Tigers is Reese Olson, who is 4–3 with a 2.71 ERA. He has three quality starts and five shutouts this season. Olson shut out the Jays on May 17th in Toronto.

Best Bet: Tigers Moneyline