Blue Jays vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking for their third win in a row and hope to keep the offense rolling.

The Blue Jays are 61–42 and sit atop the AL East. Toronto won Game 1 of this four-game series, 11–4. For the first five innings, the Detroit Tigers held a 1–0 lead, but the Jays broke out late with a five-run sixth inning and a four-run seventh. The Blue Jays racked up 15 hits, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leading the way with three hits and two RBIs.

The Tigers are 60–44 and remain first in the AL Central. They now hold the third-best record in the American League. Detroit has lost four straight games, and after being swept by the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates, they were blown out by the new AL frontrunners. Over the last three losses, the Tigers' pitching has been roughed up, and the offense has struggled to generate much. Most of their few runs have come late in games.

Spread

Blue Jays -1.5 (+144)

Tigers +1.5 (-171)

Moneyline

Blue Jays -114

Tigers +104

Total

OVER 9 (-101)

UNDER 9 (-116)

*The above data was collected on July 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Betting Trends

Toronto is 24-17 as the favorite.

Toronto is 29-20 ATS on the road.

Toronto is 23-24-2 o/u on the road.

Detroit is 13-17 as the underdog.

Detroit is 28-23 ATS at home.

Detroit is 22-26-3 o/u at home.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Injury Reports

Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho, CF - 10-day il

Anthony Santander, RF - 60-day il

Andres Gimenez, 2B - 10-day il

Adrian Pinto, 2B - Day-to-day

Jaden Rudd, CF - Day-to-day

Josh Kasevich, SS - Day-to-day

Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter, RF - 10-day IL

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Blue Jays vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Toronto is 24–25 on the road and 7–3 in its last 10 games. The Blue Jays rank ninth in runs scored, first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 20th in ERA. George Springer leads the team in home runs and had a double and a run scored in Game 1. The Jays' offense is playing with a lot of confidence and putting together big innings. On the mound for Toronto is José Berríos, who is 6–4 with a 3.87 ERA. He has 12 quality starts this season, but holds a 7.11 ERA in July.

Detroit is 32–19 at home and 1–9 in its last ten games. The Tigers rank sixth in runs scored, 14th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 10th in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in home runs and RBIs; he had two hits and a run scored in Game 1. During this skid, the Tigers have often found themselves trailing early. The offense needs to wake up quickly and generate something to build on. On the mound for Detroit is Keider Montero, who is 4–2 with a 4.28 ERA. He has two quality starts this season, but can be inconsistent.

Best Bet: Over