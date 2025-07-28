Diamondbacks vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Arizona Diamondbacks have lost two games in a row and will look to get their offense going against the Detroit Tigers.

The Diamondbacks are 51–55 and sit fourth in the NL West Division. They just dropped two of three on the road to the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates. Arizona was shut out twice and scored only one run across the entire three-game series. The D-backs' offense struggled mightily, recording five or fewer hits in each game.

The Tigers are 61–46 and remain atop the AL Central. They currently hold the second-best record in the American League. Detroit had a rough week and finally snapped a six-game losing streak. It was their second such skid in July. The Tigers lost three of four to the Toronto Blue Jays, with none of those defeats being close. However, they managed to salvage the finale with a 10–4 win.

Spread

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-179)

Tigers -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +113

Tigers -128

Total

OVER 9 (+109)

UNDER 9 (-119)

*The above data was collected on July 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of Arizona's last five games.

Arizona is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

Arizona is 5-2 SU in its last seven games against Detroit.

Detroit is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Detroit's last eight games against Arizona.

Detroit is 1-7 SU in its last eight games at home.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Injury Reports

Arizona Diamondbacks

Pavin Smith, 1B - 10-day il

Aramis Garcia, C - Day-to-day

Gabriel Moreno, C - 60-day il

Jordan Lawlar, 2B - Day-to-day

Ildemaro Vargas, 2B, 10-day il

Demetrio Cristantes, SS - Day-to-day

Detroit Tigers

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Arizona is 25–27 on the road and 5–5 in its last 10 games. The Diamondbacks rank fourth in runs scored, 13th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they have the sixth-worst ERA in the league. Eugenio Suárez leads the team in home runs and RBIs; he had one hit and one RBI in the Pittsburgh series. Arizona has scored three runs or fewer in six straight games. On the mound for the D-backs is Eduardo Rodríguez, who is 3–6 with a 5.50 ERA. He has four quality starts this season and is coming off a shutout performance against the Houston Astros.

Detroit is 33–21 at home and 2–8 in its last ten games. The Tigers rank sixth in runs scored, 16th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 11th in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in home runs and RBIs; he had three hits and two RBIs in the Toronto series. For the first time in two weeks, the Tigers' offense finally broke out, and they'll look to keep it going against a struggling Diamondbacks team. On the mound for Detroit is Casey Mize, who is 9–4 with a 3.40 ERA. He has six quality starts this season, but carries a 6.43 ERA in July.

Best Bet: Tigers Spread