Diamondbacks vs Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Arizona Diamondbacks have lost three games in a row and will look to get their offense going against the Detroit Tigers.

The Diamondbacks are 51–56 and sit fourth in the NL West Division. They lost Game 1, 5–1. Their lone run came in the top of the eighth inning when they were already down 5–0. Arizona's hitting was inconsistent, totaling just seven hits for the game. Ketel Marte led the offense with two hits. The D-backs have scored only two runs over their last four games.

The Tigers are 62–46 and remain atop the AL Central. They currently hold the second-best record in the American League. In Game 1, Detroit scored first and set the tone early. Their offense delivered from top to bottom, with Dillon Dingler leading the way with three hits, two runs scored, and a home run. The Tigers will look to win their third straight game.

Spread

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-170)

Tigers -1.5 (+145)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +120

Tigers -140

Total

Over 8.5 (-115)

Under 8.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on July 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone under in six of Arizona's last six games.

Arizona is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone under in five of Arizona's last five games on the road.

Detroit is 3-12 SU in its last 15 games.

The total has gone over in four of Detroit's last five games against Arizona.

Detroit is 2-7 SU in its last nine games at home.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Injury Reports

Arizona Diamondbacks

Pavin Smith, 1B — 10-day IL.

Aramis Garcia, C — Day-to-day.

Gabriel Moreno, C — 60-day IL.

Jordan Lawlar, 2B — Day-to-day.

Ildemaro Vargas, 2B — 10-day IL.

Demetrio Crisantes, SS — Day-to-day.

Eugenio Suarez, 3B — Day-to-day.

Detroit Tigers

Bryce Rainer, SS — Day-to-day.

Parker Meadows, CF — 10-day IL.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Arizona is 25–28 on the road and 4–6 in its last 10 games. The Diamondbacks rank fourth in runs scored, 14th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they have the sixth-worst ERA in the league. Eugenio Suarez leads the team in home runs and RBIs. In Game 1, he recorded a hit but left the game with an injury. Arizona will look to generate some early offense and hope its pitching can keep them in the game. On the mound for the Diamondbacks is Brandon Pfaadt, who is 10–6 with a 4.67 ERA. He has eight quality starts and a 2.73 ERA in July.

Detroit is 34–21 at home and 3–7 in its last 10 games. The Tigers rank sixth in runs scored, 15th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 11th in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in home runs and RBIs; he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Game 1. Detroit's pitching is trending up, and its offense is starting to find its rhythm again. On the mound for the Tigers is Casey Mize, who is 9–4 with a 3.40 ERA. He has six quality starts this season, but has been inconsistent in July.

Best Bet: Under