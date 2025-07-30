Diamondbacks vs Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Arizona Diamondbacks have lost four games in a row and will look to avoid being swept by the Detroit Tigers.

The Diamondbacks are 51–57 and sit fourth in the NL West Division. They lost Game 2, 12–2. For once during this losing streak, the D-backs scored some early runs instead of waiting until late in the game. Things looked promising until the Tigers put up a six-run fifth inning. Arizona's offense managed only five total hits, with Corbin Carroll leading the way with two hits and one run scored.

The Tigers are 63–46 and remain atop the AL Central. They are currently tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the best record in the American League. Detroit has won three games in a row, scoring 10 or more runs in two of those victories. In Game 2, the Tigers exploded for 11 total runs between the fourth and sixth innings. Zach McKinstry led the way on offense with two hits and four RBIs, including a home run.

Spread

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-190)

Tigers -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +120

Tigers -140

Total

Over 9 (+100)

Under 9 (-120)

*The above data was collected on July 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of Arizona's last seven games.

Arizona is 1-7 SU in its last eight games.

Arizona is 1-4 SU in its last five games against Detroit.

Detroit is 4-12 SU in its last 16 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last six games against Arizona.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Detroit's last 10 games at home.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Injury Reports

Arizona Diamondbacks

Pavin Smith, 1B — 10-day IL

Aramis Garcia, C — Day-to-day

Gabriel Moreno, C — 60-day IL

Jordan Lawlar, 2B — Day-to-day

Ildemaro Vargas, 2B — 10-day IL

Demetrio Crisantes, SS — Day-to-day

Eugenio Suarez, 3B — Day-to-day

Detroit Tigers

Bryce Rainer, SS — Day-to-day

Parker Meadows, CF — 10-day IL

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Arizona is 25–29 on the road and 3–7 in its last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are tied for fourth in runs scored, 14th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they have the sixth-worst ERA in the league. Corbin Carroll has swung the bat well in this series, and the rest of the Arizona lineup will look to generate offense throughout the game. On the mound for the Diamondbacks is Ryne Nelson, who is 6–2 with a 3.29 ERA. He has five quality starts this season and a 2.35 ERA in July.

Detroit is 35–21 at home and 4–6 in its last 10 games. The Tigers rank sixth in runs scored, 15th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 11th in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in home runs and RBIs; he went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBIs in Game 2. Detroit's offense is making things look easy against Arizona, and both sides of the ball are confident they can complete the sweep. On the mound for the Tigers is Chris Paddack, who is 3–9 with a 4.95 ERA. He has five quality starts this season, but a 6.00 ERA in July.

Best Bet: Tigers Moneyline