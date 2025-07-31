Chargers vs Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total

Welcome to the NFL Hall of Fame Game and the first preseason matchup of the season between the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions.

The Chargers finished last season with an 11-6 record and secured the fifth seed in the AFC. They went on to get blown out by the Houston Texans, 32-12, in the Wild Card Round. Former third overall pick Trey Lance will be the starting quarterback for the Chargers in this game. He's finally getting another chance to prove his worth after two years of injuries and bench time with the San Francisco 49ers, followed by two more years on the bench with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Lions finished last season with a 15-2 record and earned the top seed in the NFC. They went on to lose in the Divisional Round to the Washington Commanders, 45-31. Detroit turned the ball over five times and couldn't slow down the underdog Commanders' offense. The Lions will be resting their starters for this preseason game, including rookies Tyleik Williams and Tate Ratledge.

Spread

Chargers +2 (-103)

Lions -2 (-109)

Moneyline

Chargers +113

Lions -132

Total

Over 33 (-124)

Under 33 (-104)

*The above data was collected on July 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Chargers vs Lions Betting Trends

LA Chargers are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of LA Chargers' last five games.

LA Chargers are 8-4 SU in their last 12 games.

Detroit is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last six games.

Detroit is 14-2 SU in its last 16 games.

Chargers vs Lions Injury Reports

Los Angeles Chargers

Najee Harris, RB - Out

Ladd McConkey, WR - Questionable

Jalen Reagor, WR - Questionable

Del'Shawn Phillips, LB - Out

Cam Hart, CB - Questionable

Ja'Sir Taylor, CB - Questionable

Detroit Lions

Terrion Arnold, CB - Questionable

Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable

Alim McNeill, DT - Out

Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out

Mekhi Wingo, DT - Out

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out

Miles Frazier, G - Out

Khalil Dorsey, CB - Out

Taylor Decker, OT - Out

Josh Paschal, DE - Out

Nate Lynn, DE - Questionable

Chargers vs Lions Predictions and Picks

Last season, Los Angeles ranked 19th in passing yards, 17th in rushing yards, 11th in points scored, and first in points allowed. In the 2024 preseason, they went 1-2, and in both losses, they scored fewer than 10 points. The Chargers have an above-average defense and always seem to play in close games. They have an elite QB in Justin Herbert, who won't play in this game, and coach Jim Harbaugh wants to see their new offensive rookies rise to Herbert's level. In this game, LA will look to slowly build back its wide receiver depth.

Last season, Detroit ranked second in passing yards, sixth in rushing yards, first in points scored, and seventh in points allowed. In the 2024 preseason, they went 2-1, and the offense scored at least 24 points in both wins. Like most NFL teams, Detroit usually doesn't generate much in its first preseason game, and the Lions scored only three points in their preseason opener last year. This game will mainly be about their new offensive and defensive coordinators getting acclimated and testing out some plays.

Best Bet: Under