Tigers vs Phillies: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Tigers have won four games in a row and will look to get their short three-game road trip off to a strong start.

The Tigers are 64-46 and sit first in the AL Central Division. They are currently tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the best record in the American League. Detroit just wrapped up a seven-game homestand, going 4-3. After dropping the first three games in ugly fashion, the Tigers turned things around with four straight wins, fueled by strong pitching and timely hitting.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 61-47 and second in the NL East Division, just a half-game back of the New York Mets for the division lead. They currently hold the second NL Wild Card spot. Philly went 3-3 on their six-game road trip and just dropped two out of three to the lowly Chicago White Sox.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-155)

Phillies -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline

Tigers +138

Phillies -148

Total

Over 8 (+111)

Under 8 (-120)

*The above data was collected on August 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Phillies Betting Trends

Detroit is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Detroit is 1-8 SU in its last nine games against Philadelphia.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Detroit's last six games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Philadelphia's last five games against Detroit.

Philadelphia is 13-6 SU in its last 19 games at home.

Philadelphia is 4-1 SU in its last five games when playing at home against Detroit.

Tigers vs Phillies Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Parker Meadows, CF - 10-day IL

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Philadelphia Phillies

Max Kepler, LF - Day-to-day

Alec Bohm, 3B - 10-day IL

Marcus Lee Sang, CF - Day-to-day

Trent Farquhar, 2B - Day-to-day

Carson Taylor, SS - Day-to-day

Tigers vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 28-25 on the road and 4-6 in its last 10 games. The Tigers rank fifth in runs scored, 13th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are ninth in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In the Arizona series, he recorded five hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. On the mound for the Tigers is Jack Flaherty, who is 6-10 with a 4.51 ERA. He has eight quality starts this season and is coming off a shutout.

Philadelphia is 33-19 at home and 5-5 in its last 10 games. The Phillies rank ninth in runs scored, sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are 11th in ERA. Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs. In the Chicago series, he had two hits, including a home run and two RBIs. On the mound for Philadelphia is Ranger Suárez, who is 8-4 with a 2.40 ERA. He has 11 quality starts this season, but has lost two of his last three starts.

Best Bet: Phillies Moneyline