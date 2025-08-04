The Complete History Of Michigan Football Coaches

Since 1879, the Michigan football program has employed 21 head coaches en route to racking up more than 1,000 wins, more than any other program in the nation. Here's the breakdown of how those coaches contributed to the program's history.

Early Years (1879-1900)

For the first 11 years of its existence, Michigan didn't have an official head coach. It wasn't until 1891 that Frank Crawford and Mike Murphy took that designation. The duo only took up the post for one season, and a fast-spinning carousel of coaches began. From 1870 through 1900, the longest tenured head coach was Gustave H. Ferbert, who collected an impressive 24-3-1 record in three seasons from 1896-1899.

Frank Crawford/Mike Murphy (1891), 4-5

Frank E. Barbour (1892-1893), 14-8

William L. McCauley (1894-1895), 17-2-1

William D. Ward (1896), 9-1

Gustave H. Ferbert (1896-1899), 24-3-1

Langdon (Biff) Lea (1900), 7-2-1

National Prominence (1901-1958)

The hiring of Fielding H. Yost in 1901 ushered in a new era of Michigan football. Prior to 1901, the Ivy League dominated the college football landscape. But the Wolverines rattled off four straight national championships from 1901 through 1904, a span in which Michigan never lost a game. It's important to note that these national championships, while recognized by the NCAA, were awarded retroactively by third-party foundations like the Helms Athletic Foundation and the National Championship Foundation in the middle and late 1900s, respectively. These foundations and Polls were how the national champion was decided until 1998.

Fritz Crisler (right) with the University of Michigan football team.

Yost became the longest tenured coach, taking the position for a total of 25 seasons. He also won six national championships. His successors in this era, such as Harry Kipke, Herbert (Fritz) Crisler, and Bennie Oosterbaan, won the program four more national championships.

Fielding H. Yost (1901-1923, 1925-1926), 165-29-10

George R. Little (1924), 6-2

Elton E. (Tad) Wieman (1927-1928), 9-6-1

Harry G. Kipke (1929-1937), 46-26-4

Herbert (Fritz) Crisler (1938-1947), 71-16-3

Bennie G. Oosterbaan (1948-1958), 63-33-4

Forging the Michigan Identity (1959-1994)

After Oosterbaan's departure, Chalmers (Bump) Elliott was promoted to the head coaching position. This change ushered in an era that sank below the standards set by Elliott's predecessors. While Elliott won a Big Ten title in 1964, an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Ohio State in 1968 forced his resignation and the hiring of Bo Schembechler. Schembechler then used that humiliating loss as motivation for the seasons to come.

Head coach Bo Schembechler of the Michigan Wolverines during the 1987 Rose Bowl game.

Schembechler remained the coach for 21 seasons, winning 13 Big Ten titles, but never summiting the mountain for a national championship. Schembechler forged the identity of Michigan football for decades to come, with his iconic slogans including "Those who stay will be champions," and "The team! The team! The team!"

After Schembechler, Gary Moeller took over for five years and continued the success that Schembechler built. He won three Big Ten titles in his five seasons before being asked to step down due to a disorderly conduct arrest in 1995.

Chalmers (Bump) Elliott (1959-1968), 51-42-2

Glenn (Bo) Schembechler (1969-1989), 194-48-5

Gary O. Moeller (1990-1994), 44-13-4

Modern Era Struggles and Triumph (1995-present)

Lloyd Carr was hired after Moeller, and the success continued. In 1997, just his third season at the helm, Carr and the Wolverines won a share of the national title. It was the program's first since 1948. Carr also collected five Big Ten titles in his 13 years with Michigan, the third-most of any coach in program history behind Yost (10) and Schembechler (13). Carr retired in 2008 following a massive bowl upset of Florida.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Lloyd Carr looks on during a game on Nov. 14, 1998.

Following Carr's retirement, the program experienced large struggles under Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke, finding itself reeling in what the Michigan faithful considered mediocrity. But the 2015 hire of Jim Harbaugh injected new hope into the fanbase.

Leaving his post in the NFL, Harbaugh won nine or more games in each of his first five seasons, but just couldn't get over the hump that was Ohio State. Harbaugh was heavily criticized for a lack of success against rivals, and the 2-4 record in the shortened 2020 season had many calling for his job.

But the Wolverines stayed true to Harbaugh, and he rewarded them with three straight Big Ten titles and CFP appearances and a 2023 national championship to boot. Following his national title, he returned to the NFL, and Sherrone Moore took his place.

Lloyd Carr (1995-2007), 122-40

Rich Rodriguez (2008-2010), 15-22

Brady Hoke (2011-2014), 31-20

Jim Harbaugh (2015-2023), 86-25

Sherrone Moore (2024-present), 9-5