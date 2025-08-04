Twins vs Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 02: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 02, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Twins look to make it two wins in a row and get off to a strong start in their three-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

The Twins are 52-59 and sit fourth in the AL Central Division. They are 1-2 so far on their six-game road trip. Minnesota just lost two of three to the Cleveland Guardians. Despite trading away ten players at the deadline, the Twins kept the series close, with all three games decided by one run. They won the finale 5-4.

The Tigers are 65-48 and first in the AL Central Division. They are currently tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the best record in the American League. Detroit just lost two of three to the Philadelphia Phillies. Every game was close, but the Tigers were shut out in the finale 2-0. Detroit did well scoring early in the series but will look to finish games stronger.

Spread

Twins +1.5 (-150)

Tigers -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline

Twins +140

Tigers -165

Total

OVER 8.5 (-105)

UNDER 8.5 (-115)

*The above data was collected on August 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Minnesota's last five games.

Minnesota is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Minnesota is 2-4 SU in its last six games against Detroit.

Detroit is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last five games against Minnesota.

Detroit is 4-1 SU in its last five games at home.

Twins vs Tigers Injury Reports

Minnesota Twins

Luke Keaschall, 2B - 60-day IL

Byron Buxton, CF - 10-day IL

Tanner Schobel, 2B - Day-to-day

Detroit Tigers

Parker Meadows, CF - 10-day IL

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Twins vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Minnesota is 22-35 on the road and 3-7 in its last 10 games. The Twins are tied for 22nd in runs scored, 23rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 22nd in ERA. Austin Martin performed well in the leadoff spot for the Twins, and they will look to play with a lead like they did in their last game against the Guardians. The starting pitcher for Minnesota is yet to be announced.

Detroit is 36-21 at home and 5-5 in its last 10 games. The Tigers rank fifth in runs scored, 13th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are ninth in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in home runs and RBIs but went hitless in the Phillies series, striking out three times. The Tigers will look to get the offense trending up again and win the clutch moments. On the mound for Detroit is Casey Mize, who is 9-4 with a 3.43 ERA. He has six quality starts this season, but a 6.32 ERA in July.

Best Bet: Over