Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Minnesota Twins will continue their series against the Detroit Tigers tonight. Unsurprisingly, the Tigers took the first game of the series by a wide margin, continuing to widen the margin between these divisional rivals. The Twins were one of the biggest sellers at the trade deadline, essentially waving the white flag in the race for the AL Central, which Detroit currently leads by 8.5 games. Clinching this series would give the Tigers even more leeway in one of the most lopsided divisions in the MLB.

A couple of injuries have forced the Twins to call upon starting pitcher Zebby Matthews in this contest. Matthews has only started seven games, and the results have been far from outstanding, with the righty posting a 5.67 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP. His last appearance was particularly poor, with the Boston Red Sox slamming him for eight hits and five runs in four innings. The Tigers are just as difficult a matchup, making it challenging to be optimistic about Minnesota's outlook.

Despite Matthews' recent struggles, Detroit's starter here has not fared much better. Chris Paddack was part of the fire sale performed by Minnesota at the deadline, making his first start with the Tigers on July 30th. Paddack's presence in Detroit does not figure to move the needle, given that he has been the definition of mediocre in 2025, earning a 4.77 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP in 22 starts. The Twins' lineup should be wildly familiar with Paddack's stuff, potentially opening the door for one of their better offensive outings in recent times.

Spread

Twins +1.5 (-165)

Tigers -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Twins +125

Tigers -142

Totals

OVER 8.5 (+103)

UNDER 8.5 (-120)

*The above data was collected on August 5, 2025, and may have changed since then.

Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Twins are 54-59 ATS this season.

The Twins are 24-13 ATS as road underdogs.

The UNDER is 17-11-1 when Minnesota plays a division rival.

The Tigers are 32-26 ATS when playing at home.

The Tigers are 15-13 ATS against AL East opponents.

The UNDER is 15-12-1 when Detroit plays a divisional opponent.

Twins vs Tigers Injury Reports

Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton, CF - Out.

Luke Keaschall, DH - Out.

Anthony Misiewicz, RP - Out.

Detroit Tigers

Parker Meadows, CF - Out.

Paul Sewald, RP - Out.

Alex Lange, RP - Out.

Twins vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

There are several appealing picks on the board, but the most alluring one is Detroit's spread. The Twins sold off every single valuable asset they had, and they are 2-7 in their last nine games. The offense is cold, the pitching is dysfunctional, and it seems that morale in the clubhouse is at an all-time low for the season.