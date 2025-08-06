Michigan Football’s Greatest Gameday Traditions

Part of what makes college football such a fantastic sport to watch is the traditions that come along with it. Clemson has The Hill, Virginia Tech has Enter Sandman, and Penn State has the White Out, all traditions that serve to ratchet the energy of the home stadium to the maximum, giving fans and players a game to remember.

As a historic college football program, the University of Michigan has a variety of gameday traditions associated with its contests at the Big House, albeit none as recognizable as the ones listed above. Below is a comprehensive list of traditions practiced on gamedays in Ann Arbor.

Pre-Game Marching Band Performance

Like most college football teams, the Wolverines have a marching band associated with the team. A couple of hours before the game, the marching band begins rehearsal on a separate field, making sure the finishing touches of their act are in order before the first performance of the day. Following the preparation, the marching band leads a procession from Revelli Hall to Michigan Stadium. The band is further highlighted with a pregame performance much closer to kickoff to rile up the six-digit crowd that is almost always in attendance in Michigan.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines marching band performs before a football game.

Tailgating Heaven

Tailgating is as important at Michigan as any other big football school. Those eager to take part in the tradition typically do so at the University of Michigan golf course or the parking lot of a nearby high school. Tailgating is a huge part of the gameday experience, ensuring that Michigan fans have the opportunity to get appropriately rowdy before cheering on their squad for a couple of hours in the elements.

The M Club Banner

Perhaps the most recognizable in-stadium tradition associated with the Wolverines, the M Club banner is steeped in program history. In 1962, undergraduate students created the 30-foot banner in anticipation of a matchup with the University of Illinois. The banner has been unfurled at midfield ever since that matchup, with Wolverine players running out at the start of the game under its shadow. The banner is a staple of every Michigan game day, and will be for years to come.

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines enter the stadium prior to the start of a game at Michigan Stadium.

In-Stadium Traditions

Michigan fans have a variety of traditions that take place during the games themselves. One of the newer ones includes the ever-popular 2004 song "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers. Every stadium has a sing-along song, and this is becoming one of the most notable ones in college football, with the stadium blasting it over the speakers at the end of every third quarter. It might not be "Dixieland Delight" in Alabama or "Rocky Top" in Tennessee, but give it a couple of years, and it might reach that status.

Speaking of meaningful team songs, the Wolverines have a fight song that was created just for them. "The Victors," originally created by a music student at the university, was first played by the band in 1899. Over a century later, it is still consistently played at Michigan's home games.

Traditions are not limited to the stands. In fact, a piece of on-field apparel that the Wolverines wear in every contest is part of a larger tradition started by one of the most iconic college football coaches ever, Fritz Crisler. Crisler came to Michigan in 1938 and realized that the team's helmets were generic and somewhat unappealing. To fix this admittedly minor problem, Crisler instituted the winged helmets that are still worn by the Wolverines today, effectively separating Michigan's players from just about every other team in the nation.

The Little Brown Jug

Rivalries often breed some sort of trophy, a phenomenon which explains the existence of the Little Brown Jug. A 30-cent water jug became the symbol of the victor of the Michigan-Minnesota game starting in 1909. This was one of the first unofficial trophies introduced to a rivalry game, and most other games that feature something similar owe the idea to the Wolverines and the Golden Gophers.

Enduring Traditions for a Historic Program

It is not a coincidence that the Wolverines have countless traditions associated with their games. The University of Michigan is a historic college football program, with the Wolverines beginning competition well over a century ago in 1879. Throughout the ensuing seasons, a certain pride, not only around football but also around academic performance, has helped define Michigan as one of the finest programs in the nation.