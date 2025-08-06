Twins vs Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Minnesota Twins look to win the rubber match against the Detroit Tigers.

The Twins are 53-60 and sit fourth in the AL Central Division. Minnesota lost Game 1, 6-3, and won Game 2, 6-3. The Twins scored three runs in the first inning, added to their lead in the middle of the game, and the bullpen handled the rest in the second half. The offense tallied nine hits, and Kody Clemens led the way with three hits and one RBI.

The Tigers are 66-49 and first in the AL Central Division. They are currently one game back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the best record in the American League. Detroit has played from behind in both games, with most of its offense coming in the latter half of the games. The offense recorded nine hits, and Kerry Carpenter led the team with two hits and one RBI.

Spread

Twins +1.5 (-200)

Tigers -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline

Twins +110

Tigers -130

Total

OVER 7.5 (-110)

UNDER 7.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on August 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of Minnesota's last seven games.

Minnesota is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Minnesota's last seven games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in four of Detroit's last five games.

Detroit is 6-3 SU in its last nine games.

Detroit is 5-1 SU in its last six games at home.

Twins vs Tigers Injury Reports

Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton, CF - 10-day IL

Tanner Schobel, 2B - Day-to-day

Detroit Tigers

Parker Meadows, CF - 10-day IL

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Gleyber Torres, 2B - Out

Franyerber Montilla, SS - Day-to-day

Twins vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Minnesota is 23-36 on the road and 3-7 in its last 10 games. The Twins are tied for 23rd in runs scored, 23rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 23rd in ERA. The Twins have done well with early offense and will look for their bullpen to close things out more effectively. The starting pitcher for Minnesota has yet to be announced.

Detroit is 37-22 at home and 6-4 in its last 10 games. The Tigers rank sixth in runs scored, 12th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are ninth in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in home runs and RBIs. He had one hit in Game 1 and didn't play in Game 2. On the mound for Detroit is Jack Flaherty, who is 6-10 with a 4.36 ERA. He has eight quality starts this season and has given up only one run in his last two starts.

Best Bet: Tigers Spread