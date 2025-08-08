Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Detroit Tigers may have cooled off a little in the heat of summer, but with a big cushion remaining over Motor City's division rivals, it would only take one series win for Detroit's good vibe to spark up again.

Detroit will attempt to win a three-game series over the visiting Los Angeles Angels, beginning with this evening's twilight series opener at 7:10 p.m. EST.

Why do odds favor the Tigers so strongly? The Angels' hopes to become the "Miami Marlins" of the AL have faded with consecutive series losses, and a 55-60 record going into the MLB season's first official dog-day weekend. Furthermore, Detroit's advantage on the pitching mound is more than significant.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (-153)

Angels +1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Tigers -325

Angels +286

Total

Over 7.5 (+103)

Under 7.5 (-120)

The above data was collected on August 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels Betting Trends

The Detroit Tigers have lost 12 of their last 16 games.

Detroit has won five of its last seven home games.

The LA Angels have lost five of their last seven games.

The Tigers are 6-2 in their last eight games against the Angels.

Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Relief pitcher Sean Guenther is on the 60-day IL following left hip arthroscopy.

Relief pitcher Alex Lange is on the 60-day IL following surgery on his right lat.

Center fielder Parker Meadows is on the 10-day IL with a right quad strain.

Los Angeles Angels

Right fielder Jorge Soler is on the 10-day IL with lower back inflammation.

Center fielder Chris Taylor is on the 10-day IL with a left hand fracture.

Relief pitcher Hunter Strickland is on the 60-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Relief pitcher Robert Stephenson is on the 60-day IL with right biceps inflammation.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon is on the 60-day IL with left hip impingement.

Relief pitcher Ben Joyce is on the 60-day IL following shoulder surgery.

Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels Predictions and Picks

The game's lonely underdog gamblers will point out that the LA Angels had a solid weekday series against the Tampa Bay Rays, compared to the Tigers' lousy play against the Minnesota Twins. Detroit's starting hurler Jack Flaherty was dinged around by the Twins in Wednesday's series-closing defeat.

It's time for the heavy artillery. Tarik Skubal, a "clear favorite" for repeat Cy Young honors according to Pro Football Network in addition to countless baseball journals, will throw against Kyle Hendricks of the Angels. Hendricks has produced only a handful of good games on the road this season.