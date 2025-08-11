Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Detroit Tigers are in a tight spot going into tonight's series opener in Chicago, set to begin at 7:40 p.m. EST at the White Sox's home park of Guaranteed Rate Field. Detroit, desperate to get its mojo back before Cleveland catches up in the AL Central, can only "guarantee" a starting pitcher with a 4-10 record in tonight's game. Tigers infielder Matt Vierling returned to the team's injury list on Sunday.

For what it's worth, the Tigers seem unperturbed, scoring a 9-4 Sunday win over the Angels behind three homers. Kerry Carpenter, who blasted a three-run shot, told Christian Romo of the Detroit Free Press, "[We] felt like ourselves today."

Detroit's "plus" betting odds to cover a (-1.5) spread reveal doubt that there will be an encore of fireworks from the plate. Is it time for the Tigers to regain their momentum and race ahead to a division crown?

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+111)

White Sox +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline

Tigers -134

White Sox +125

Total

Over 8.5 (-121)

Under 8.5 (+105)

*The above data was collected on August 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox Betting Trends

The Detroit Tigers have won 12 of their last 14 games at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Tigers have gone 1-5 in their last six road games.

Totals have gone over in five of the Chicago White Sox's last seven games.

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Right fielder Wenceel Perez is day-to-day with a foot injury.

Center fielder Matt Vierling is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Center fielder Parker Meadows is on the 10-day IL with a right quad strain.

Relief pitcher Paul Sewald is on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder strain.

Relief pitcher Sean Guenther is on the 60-day IL following left hip arthroscopy.

Relief pitcher Alex Lange is on the 60-day IL following surgery on his right lat.

Chicago White Sox

Short stop Chase Meidroth is on the 10-day IL with a right thumb contusion.

Third baseman Miguel Vargas is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Relief pitcher Dan Altavilla is on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain.

Relief pitcher Miguel Castro is on the 60-day IL with a right patellar tendon tear.

Relief pitcher Prelander Berroa is on the 60-day IL recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox Predictions and Picks

Chicago's noble underdog odds to win tonight are based on more than the White Sox having spoiled the Phillies, and nearly the Cubs, on their home diamond this summer. Last-place spoilers have become a fad since the Pittsburgh Pirates stunned the New York Mets. The 51-67 Atlanta Braves crushed the Miami Marlins' momentum over the weekend with three straight victories.

Each team's choice of a starter looks shaky. Elvis Peguero of Chicago will appear tonight for the first time since May, still a utility man and a spot-starter at age 28. Detroit's probable pitcher Chris Paddack has gotten steadier, but the hurler hasn't won in several weeks' time, and comes off another poor outing.