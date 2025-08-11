Who Caught The Most Touchdowns In A Single Season For Michigan?

Receiving touchdowns aren't a tell-all stat for receivers, but they often create memorable moments for the players and fans alike. Here's a look at the players with the most receiving touchdowns in a single season in Michigan football history:

1. Desmond Howard, 1991: 19 Touchdowns

Howard comfortably holds the record in this category with his Heisman Trophy-winning 1991 campaign. He was consistently putting up crooked numbers on the stat sheet. He became Michigan's second-ever Heisman Trophy winner, and its first since Tom Harmon in 1940. Alongside his gaudy receiving numbers, he also tacked on 694 special teams yards and both a punt return and kickoff return touchdown.

2. Braylon Edwards, 2004: 15

Edwards' senior season in 2004 included 1,330 receiving yards and two games catching three touchdowns. Both of these three-touchdown performances came in big-time games. The first of which was a 45-37 win over in-state rival Michigan State. The next came in a heartbreaking 38-37 loss to Texas in the Rose Bowl.

Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images Wide receiver Braylon Edwards #1 of the Michigan Wolverines catches a touchdown pass during a game.

3. Multiple Players: 14

Three different former Michigan players are tied for the third-most receiving touchdowns in a single season with 14. Here's a closer look at those historic seasons...

Anthony Carter, 1980

Unlike many on this list, Carter's highest touchdown-scoring season didn't come in his final year as a Wolverine. Instead, Carter broke out in his sophomore year, collecting 14 receiving touchdowns from his quarterback, Steve Smith. This mark stood as the program record until Howard's season in 1991.

David Terrell, 2000

Terrell's final season with Michigan in 2000 included multiple big performances en route to his 14 receiving touchdowns. Against Northwestern, he hauled in nine passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns, and against Auburn in their bowl game, he racked up 136 yards through the air.

Jonathan Daniel/Allsport David Terrell #1 of the Michigan Wolverines leaps to catch the ball against Jamar Fletcher #2 of the Wisconsin Badgers during a game.

Braylon Edwards, 2003

Though trailing by just one touchdown to his 2004 campaign, Edwards' junior season was also quite impressive. He had five two-touchdown performances and six games with over 100 receiving yards.

6. Multiple Players: 12

Two 21st-century Michigan alums amassed 12 receiving touchdowns in a single season, and they're both making their first appearances on this list.

Mario Manningham, 2007

Manningham's 2007 season was his best as a Wolverine. Next to his 12 receiving touchdowns, he also collected 1,174 receiving yards. He finished with over 100 yards in seven of the 12 games he played in, and helped Michigan to a Capital One Bowl win over Florida.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Mario Manningham #86 of the Michigan Wolverines carries the ball during a game.

Roman Wilson, 2023

The lead receiver on Michigan's latest national championship squad, Wilson isn't a receiver the Wolverine faithful are soon to forget. His season started extremely hot, catching six touchdowns through his first three games. His touchdown production slowed after that, but his game-tying touchdown in the Rose Bowl that helped Michigan win in overtime and punch its ticket to the National Championship — which it won — is forever etched in Michigan history.

8. Multiple Players: 11

This 11-touchdown mark goes back decades. Here are the four players that hit this milestone in a single season...

Desmond Howard, 1990

While sometimes overshadowed by his 19-touchdown 1991 season, Howard's 11-touchdown 1990 effort is just enough for him to squeak a second entry onto this leaderboard. Howard foreshadowed his 1991 Heisman campaign with a 167-yard, two-touchdown performance to end the season with a win over Ole Miss in the Gator Bowl.

Derrick Alexander, 1992

Alexander's season is perhaps the most unique on this entire list. He earned seven of his 11 touchdowns in just two games. He set a program record with four receiving touchdowns against Minnesota, then caught three more against Northwestern two games later. He only caught a touchdown in five of the 11 games he played in 1992.

Mike Powell/ALLSPORT Derrick Alexander of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball during the 1993 Rose Bowl.

Tai Streets, 1998

Streets' season was the opposite of Alexander's. Streets consistently found the end zone throughout the season, catching at least one touchdown in nine of the 13 games he played in, and never catching more than two in a single game.

Marquise Walker, 2001

While he didn't collect as many receiving touchdowns, Walker's 2001 season ranks fourth in program history with 1,143 yards. Still, 11 receiving touchdowns is no small feat, and it is still enough to earn him a tie for 10th all time.