Top-10 Career Touchdown Catch Leaders In Michigan History

The University of Michigan football program has been home to numerous of the country's most prolific wide receivers in college football. While touchdown numbers don't tell the whole story, any receiver will tell you that nothing tops the feeling of striding into the end zone. Let's take a look at who has caught the most touchdowns in Wolverines history.

1. Braylon Edwards ('01-'04) - 39

After not scoring a single touchdown in his freshman season, Edwards burst onto the scene in his sophomore campaign in 2002. He collected 1,035 receiving yards, good for 10 touchdowns, both of which were career lows, excluding his freshman season. He is the only receiver in Big Ten history to record three straight 1,000-yard seasons. He nabbed 14 and 15 receiving touchdowns in 2003 and 2004, respectively, placing him atop the leaderboards in the state.

2. Anthony Carter ('79-'82) - 37

Before Edwards entered the scene, Anthony Carter was the longtime record holder in career touchdown receptions. Unlike Edwards, Carter's production started early and remained consistent throughout all four years. After hauling in seven touchdowns his freshman year, he broke out as a sophomore, doubling that number to 14. Carter had eight touchdowns in both his junior and senior seasons, bringing his total to 37.

3. Desmond Howard ('89-'91) - 32

One of Michigan's three Heisman Trophy recipients, Howard did most of his damage over the course of just two years. After scoring just two touchdowns in his freshman season, he caught nine in his sophomore year and a ridiculous, program-record 19 in his third and final year with the Wolverines. He left after his junior year for the NFL, where he played for 11 years and won Super Bowl MVP for the Packers in the 1996 season.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images Desmond Howard #21 of the Michigan Wolverines runs during a game.

4. Mario Manningham ('05-'07) - 27

As Edwards' successor, Manningham found success from the get-go, catching a respectable six touchdowns in his freshman season. He improved that number linearly over his next two seasons, with nine and 12 receiving touchdowns in 2006 and 2007, respectively. Like Howard, he left after his junior season, forgoing his chance to climb higher on this list.

5. David Terrell ('98-'00) - 23

After hauling in two and seven touchdowns in his freshman and sophomore seasons, respectively, the bulk of Terrell's production came in his third and final season at Michigan. He collected 14 touchdowns — the season-high in the Big Ten — on 1,130 receiving yards in 2000.

6. Derrick Alexander ('89-'93) - 22

Alexander's best season came in 1992, the year after most of his junior season was impacted by an injury. He caught 11 touchdowns in 1992, including a four-touchdown game, which set a program record that still holds to this day. That was the only season he earned double-digit receiving touchdowns, but his consistent output is enough to slot him in at sixth on this list.

Mike Powell/ALLSPORT Derrick Alexander of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball during the 1993 Rose Bowl.

7. Roman Wilson ('20-'23) - 20

The most recent entry on this leaderboard, Roman Wilson's 2023 season lands him at this spot. He caught just eight touchdowns through his first three years, but he collected 12 his senior year and helped his squad to a national championship.

8. Tai Streets ('95-'98) - 19

Similar to Wilson, Streets rode a big senior season to his 19 career receiving touchdowns. Entering his final year, he had just eight touchdowns to his name — although he did catch six in 1997, helping the Wolverines capture a share of the national championship — he caught 11 touchdowns on 60 receptions in 1998, solidifying his legacy within the program.

9. Amani Toomer ('92-'95) - 18

More known for racking up yards than touchdowns, Toomer's impact isn't correctly reflected with his position on this list. His best season for touchdowns came in his senior year in 1995, as he collected seven. He also had a penchant for coming up with touchdowns in Bowl games, as he scored four of his 18 career TDs in those contests.

Ken White/Allsport Amani Toomer of the Michigan Wolverines runs down the field during a game.

T-10. Marquise Walker ('98-'01) - 17

Through his first three seasons, Walker had only caught six touchdowns. But his 11-touchdown senior campaign launched him up to 17 in his career. He also earned 1,000 receiving yards in his senior year.

T-10. Jeremy Gallon ('10-'13) - 17

Michigan's single-season receiving yards record holder, Jeremy Gallon, also caught his fair share of touchdowns. His most prolific touchdown-catching season came in his senior year in 2013, in which he collected nine.