Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Detroit Tigers may have found a comfort zone away from their home diamond. Detroit won its 13th ballgame of its last 15 played at the Chicago White Sox diamond of Guaranteed Rate Field yesterday, solidifying Motor City's lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central race.

Detroit visits Chicago for this evening's rematch at 7:40 p.m. EST. The Tigers will attempt to clinch what would be only their fourth series win since early in July.

Vegas is hesitant to give Detroit much of a nod in betting odds on tonight's middle match, since 6-11 Jack Flaherty is taking the mound for the Tigers. But the White Sox are responding with a spot starter.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (-105)

White Sox +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Tigers -180

White Sox +150

Total

OVER 8.5 (-115)

UNDER 8.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on August 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox Betting Trends

The Detroit Tigers have won 13 of their last 15 games at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Detroit Tigers have gone 2-5 in their last seven road games.

The Chicago White Sox are 1-7 in their last eight ball games.

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Center fielder Matt Vierling is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Center fielder Parker Meadows is on the 10-day IL with a right quad strain.

Relief pitcher Paul Sewald is on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder strain.

Relief pitcher Sean Guenther is on the 60-day IL following left hip arthroscopy.

Relief pitcher Alex Lange is on the 60-day IL following surgery on his right lat.

Chicago White Sox

Shortstop Chase Meidroth is on the 10-day IL with a right thumb contusion.

Third baseman Miguel Vargas is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Relief pitcher Dan Altavilla is on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain.

Relief pitcher Miguel Castro is on the 60-day IL with a right patellar tendon tear.

Relief pitcher Prelander Berroa is on the 60-day IL recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox Predictions and Picks

If bookmakers are skeptical of the pitching in tonight's game, it can't be because of the Tigers' pitching contest with the White Sox in the series opener. Detroit's bullpen was outstanding, allowing just one opposing hit in more than three innings of work as the Tigers outlasted the ChiSox in a 2-1 win.

Flaherty comes into the start after getting dinged for five earned runs in his last outing against Minnesota. Flaherty has been fine against the White Sox, however, with a three-game winning streak in the matchup. Detroit needs to make hay from the mound before Wednesday, when the Tigers are hamstrung into their own rotation gap, manager AJ Hinch telling the Detroit Free Press, "We'll figure it out as we get there."