Michigan Heisman Trophy Winners And Finalists: The Complete List

The Heisman Trophy is the pinnacle of individual achievement in college football. Owning the iconic stiff-arming trophy is confirmation that the winner was the best player in college football that season. In its history, Michigan has had three Heisman Trophy winners and several more finalists. Let's take a look at some of the greatest seasons in Michigan football history.

Winners

Michigan only has three total Heisman Trophy winners, but they include some of the more unique selections in the award's history. Here's a look at the three players that reached the pinnacle.

HB Tom Harmon, 1940

When Tom Harmon donned the maize and blue, college football looked quite different. The Wolverines only played eight games, and the quarterbacks weren't slinging the ball across the field as they do in modern football — the game moved a bit slower. Thus, halfbacks like Harmon took more of the spotlight. After finishing second in the voting the year prior in 1939, Harmon took home the sixth-ever Heisman Trophy. He collected 852 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, leading Michigan to a 7-1 record. Alongside brunting the offensive load, Harmon also kicked the Wolverines' extra points and the occasional field goal.

WR Desmond Howard, 1991

Howard became Michigan's second Heisman Trophy winner in 1991, capping off his dominant season by striking the iconic "Heisman Pose" after returning a punt for a touchdown in the final regular season matchup against Ohio State. During his Heisman season, he caught a program record 19 receiving touchdowns and hauled in 950 yards on 61 receptions. Howard's 19 touchdowns led the country, and his yards and receptions were tops in the Big Ten. He also added 694 yards off of punt and kick returns alone, solidifying his case as the best college football player that year.

DB Charles Woodson, 1997

Joining Howard and Harmon, Woodson became the third Wolverine to raise the trophy, and the first primarily defensive player to do so in the award's history. Playing both cornerback and wide receiver, Woodson picked apart both opponents' offenses and defenses en route to the prestigious honor. He racked up seven interceptions on defense and collected 231 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver, eventually leading his squad to a share of the national championship. Woodson remained the only primarily defensive player to have ever won the Heisman until 2024, when Colorado's CB/WR Travis Hunter took home the award.

Finalists

The finalist system was introduced in 1982. Prior to this, only the winner was invited to the ceremony. Until 2021, there wasn't a set number of finalists invited, but in 2021, the number was officially set at four.

QB Jim Harbaugh, 1986

Despite not attending the ceremony, Jim Harbaugh's 1986 performance earned him a finalist designation and an invitation to the award festivities. He finished third in the final voting. Harbaugh ended the season with 2,729 yards — a program record that stood until 2002 when John Navarre would break this record — along with 10 touchdowns. It was his final season with the Wolverines before heading off to the NFL. Harbaugh, of course, returned to the program as a head coach and led his alma mater to a national championship in 2023.

RB Chris Perry, 2003

In his senior season in 2003, Chris Perry's monstrous season resulted in an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Perry eventually placed fourth in the voting. His Big Ten-leading 1,674 rushing yards alongside his 18 rushing touchdowns were plenty to accrue national media attention. He also eclipsed 2,000 yards of total offense.

S Jabrill Peppers, 2016

Peppers' appearance as a finalist was quite unexpected prior to the season, owing to the fact that Peppers primarily played safety for the Wolverines. But his occasional offensive snaps and special teams appearances alongside his stellar play at safety were enough to earn him an invite. Peppers finished fifth in the voting. He racked up 72 tackles — 16 for a loss — four sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. Peppers also added three rushing touchdowns and a punt return touchdown. He garnered 570 return yards on special teams.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, 2021

Michigan came quite close to adding another defensive Heisman, but edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson came up just short in the voting, finishing second. Hutchinson's 14 sacks led the Big Ten and set a single-season program record. He collected three of those 14 sacks in the final game of the regular season as Michigan beat rivals Ohio State for the first time in eight years.