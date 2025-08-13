Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Tigers will show down against the Chicago White Sox in a rubber match for their three-game series today. Detroit scraped through the first contest on the strength of its pitching, the same pitching that proceeded to get pasted by the White Sox in game two. This contest might not be consequential in the grand scheme of the season, but each team would certainly like to dish out a loss to a hated division rival, adding some extra stakes today.

Unfortunately for Detroit manager AJ Hinch, a repeat performance from the pitching staff is not out of the question here. The Tigers are yet to announce a starter, which means that a bullpen game is entirely possible. Alternatively, starter Keider Montero could be called up from the minor leagues, an idea that is not all that much of an improvement over a bullpen game. Montero has started nine games this season, accumulating a 4.66 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP, numbers that fully display his lack of efficiency.

The White Sox will turn to starting pitcher Shane Smith to make today's start. The righty has been the picture of a middling pitcher, earning a 4.22 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP over 20 starts. Those numbers are not anything to write home about, but they indicate a level of pitching that consistently gives the White Sox a chance to win ballgames. Unfortunately for Chicago, performances like last night's offensive explosion have been a rarity, as the White Sox lineup ranks in the bottom five teams in the MLB in nearly every major offensive metric.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+135)

White Sox +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline

Tigers -130

White Sox +110

Totals

Over 8.5 (-125)

Under 8.5 (+105)

The above data was collected on August 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers are 25-32 ATS when playing on the road.

The Tigers are 15-16 ATS against AL Central opponents.

The over is 32-17-2 in games following a Detroit loss.

The White Sox are one of the best teams in the league ATS, going 69-51 this season.

The White Sox are 35-26 ATS at home.

The over is 32-24-5 when Chicago plays at home.

Tigers vs White Sox Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Parker Meadows, CF - Out.

Matt Vierling, OF - Out.

Paul Sewald, RP - Out.

Alex Lange, RP - Out.

Chicago White Sox

Chase Meidroth, 2B - Out.

Dan Altavilla, RP - Out.

Tigers vs White Sox Predictions and Picks