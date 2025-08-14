Tigers vs Twins Odds, Spread, and Total

Fresh off a nail-biter 1-0 win against the White Sox, the AL-Central leading Detroit Tigers head to Minneapolis to open a four-game set against the Twins. The first pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. EST at Target Field.

Detroit (70–52) pitchers combined for the two-hit shutout yesterday behind rookie Troy Melton and a bases-loaded sac fly from Wenceel Perez. They'll send Tarik Skubal (11–3, 2.35 ERA) to the mound today. The left-hander has been dominant all season, racking up 187 strikeouts in 145.1 innings while holding opponents to a .197 batting average.

The Twins (57–63), coming off a 4–1 win over the Yankees, will counter with Bailey Ober (4–7, 5.16 ERA). He has struggled with the long ball this year, surrendering 23 home runs in just 103 innings, but surrendered just one run in six innings in his last start.

Riley Greene (.269, 27 HR, 87 RBIs) continues to pace the Tigers at the plate, while Byron Buxton (.283, 24 HR, 60 RBIs) leads the Twins' offense.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (-123)

Twins +1.5 (+105)

Moneyline

Tigers -206

Twins +184

Total

Over 7.5 (-101)

Under 7.5 (-118)

The above data was collected on August 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers are 2-8 against the spread in their past 10 games, including 0-4 on the road.

The Tigers are 6-4 against the spread during that span and 2-1 at home.

The total has gone over in seven of the Tigers' last nine games.

The total has gone under in four of the Twins' last five games.

The total has gone over in four of the Twins' last five against the Tigers.

The Tigers have won four of their last six.

Tigers vs Twins Injury Reports

Tigers

Parker Meadows, CF — 10-day IL (quad).

Alex Cobb, SP — 60-day IL (hips).

Jose Urquidy, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Alex Lange, RP — 60-day IL (lat).

Twins

Simeon Woods Richardson, SP — 15-day IL (illness).

Christian Vazquez, C — 10-day IL (shoulder).

David Festa, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Pablo Lopez, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Tigers vs Twins Predictions and Picks

"The Detroit Tigers have been shaky, especially on the road, where they have won just four of their past 10 games. The Minnesota Twins have been more competitive than expected after trading away 10 players last month. The Twins recorded a series win against the Tigers earlier this month and also won their previous home series. Furthermore, Tarik Skubal has been human recently. He has squandered seven runs in his past two outings, spanning only 11.2 innings pitched .... Prediction: Minnesota Twins." — Adam Rauzino, Winners and Whiners

"While the Tigers will field a feared Cy Young Award nominee, the Twins are expected to start the game with Bailey Ober, whose ERA is as high as the number of home runs he allowed this year, which was 23. In Detroit, the Tigers had a batting feast when Ober pitched against them, connecting on four home runs. Those who hit home runs off Ober's pitches that day were Torres, Carpenter, Riley Greene, and Zach McKinstry. Our prediction for Tigers vs Twins is: Tigers -1.5." — Carlos Zabala, SportyTrader