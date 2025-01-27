Kings @ Red Wings: NHL Betting, Odds, and Game Preview

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens with Cam Talbot #39 at Little Caesars Arena on January 23, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Are you ready for the NHL Kings vs. Red Wings game tonight, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan? This exciting NHL matchup is a non-conference game with the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division with a 12-14-6 record and the Detroit Red Wings in the Atlantic Division with a 26-21-5 record. While the Kings have a strong record, the Red Wings have the home-ice advantage with this matchup.

Keep your eyes on key players who rock the rink, like the Kings LW Kevin Fiala with 6 points and 5 assists and RW Adrian Kempe with 4 goals. On the Red Wings side, watch C Dylan Larkin with 4 points, 1 goal, and 3 assists. In the power play, the Kings are at 16.1% and the Red Wings at 27.7%, with the Kings having a penalty kill of 82.2% and the Red Wings with a 69.4% penalty kill.

This nail-biting game has these two teams meeting for the second time this NHL season, with the Kings winning 4-1 in the last matchup. The Kings LW Adrian Kempe is knocking it out of the park with 24 goals and 20 assists and the Red Wings RW Lucas Raymond has 19 goals and 33 assists.

Spread

Los Angeles Kings +1.5 (-130)

Detroit Red Wings -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

Los Angeles Kings +114

Detroit Red Wings -185

Total

OVER 5.5 (-105)

UNDER 5.5 (-115)

Kings vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

The Kings are 3-2 in their last five games while the Red Wings are 1-4 in their last five games

Against the spread, (ATS), the Kings and the Red Wings are both 2-3 in the last five games

The Kings are 15-12 in their road games ATS and the Red Wings are 10-12

The totals are OVER in three of the King’s last five games, and the Red Wings have gone OVER only once

For the Kings, the total has gone OVER in eight of the King’s last home games while the Red Wings have gone OVER 13 out of 27 home games

Kings vs. Red Wings Injury Reports

Los Angeles Kings

Alex Laferriere, RW: Upper Body — Out

Joel Edmundson, D: Upper Body — Day-to-day

Kyle Burroughs, D: Personal — Out

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane, RW: Undisclosed — Out

Tyler Motte, C: Upper Body — Day-to-day

Alex Lyon, G: Upper Body — Day-to-day

Jeff Petrey, D — Undisclosed

Kings vs. Red Wings Predictions and Picks

In the LA Kings vs.Detroit Red Wings predictions, consider that the Kings have an 11-11-5 record in road games with a 26-14-6 overall record. The Red Wings have 14-11-2 in home games with an overall 23-21-5 record. With outstanding performers, a strong ATS, and a home-ice advantage, there’s a strong chance the Red Wings could win this exciting matchup. Be sure to bet responsibly on this game, and let us know who you think will win.