The Roar - Motor City Sports
Featured
March 5, 2025
This Day in Sports History: March 5
3 Ways the Detroit Tigers Can Advance Their Offensive Game This Season
Tigers Put Effort Into Top Prospect Jackson Jobe for Opening Day Roster
Baseball
March 19, 2025
Tigers Legend Kirk Gibson to Step Down from Broadcasting Ahead of 2025 Season
MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter to Give Keynote Address at University of Michigan’s Spring Commencement
Reese Olson Likely to Be Key Contributor to Detroit Tigers’ Season Strategy
March 14, 2025
Skubal Helps Cy Young Winner Robbie Ray Revitalize Changeup During Spring Training
March 13, 2025
FOX 2 Detroit to Air 10 Tigers Games for First Time Since 2007
March 11, 2025
Is Matt Manning’s Career with the Detroit Tigers Coming to an End?
March 5, 2025
Tigers’ Top Prospect Liranzo Hits 417-Foot Home Run in Spring Training Debut
Gleyber Torres Thanks 3 Ex-Tigers Stars for Influencing Decision to Join Detroit
Basketball
March 20, 2025
Simone Fontecchio’s Performance Pushes Pistons Forward in Playoff Run
March 19, 2025
MSU Set for NCAA Showdown. Spartans Eyeing a Spot in Final Four Competition
Belleville’s Sydney Savoury Honored as 2024-2025 Gatorade Michigan Girls Basketball Player of the Year
March 18, 2025
Both Michigan Teams Break Into March Madness Frenzy Ahead of Final Bracket Announcement
March 14, 2025
Pistons Great Chauncey Billups Reflects on Detroit’s Phenomenal Season
March 12, 2025
Tensions Flare Between Michigan State, Michigan During Spartans’ Senior Day Celebration
March 3, 2025
Pistons Fall to Nuggets, Snapping Detroit’s Eight-Game Winning Streak
Can the Pistons Hold Off the Celtics to Advance Their Playoff Quest?
Pistons Rookie Daniss Jenkins Honored as NBA G League Player of the Week
Hockey
March 20, 2025
Mrazek, Red Wings Recover for Shutout Over Golden Knights
March 19, 2025
Capitals Surpass Red Wings in Scoring 4-1
March 12, 2025
Senators Surge Over Red Wings in Wild-Card Race Chase
Steve Yzerman Under the Microscope Amid Questions About Red Wings’ Playoff Drought
March 5, 2025
Student’s Beating After Hockey Game Prompts Anchor Bay to Revisit Security Measures for Sports Events
Could the Red Wings Eye Trade for Islanders’ Brock Nelson to Boost Playoff Push?
February 25, 2025
Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat Lead Red Wings’ Playoff Push
February 20, 2025
McLellan Takes Red Wings to the Ice for Old-School Mini Training Camp
February 3, 2025
Alex DeBrincat Scores in OT to Lift Red Wings over Canucks 3-2
Local News
March 21, 2025
Michigan Sandwich Shop Named One of the Best in the U.S.
Michigan Renaissance Festival Missing From Best-Of Tally
March 20, 2025
Detroit Lions Remain Among Top 10 in Power Rankings After First Week of NFL Free Agency
Simone Fontecchio’s Performance Pushes Pistons Forward in Playoff Run
March 19, 2025
Michigan BBQ Spots Named Best for Summer
MSU Set for NCAA Showdown. Spartans Eyeing a Spot in Final Four Competition
Construction Begins on $15M Pickleball Facility in Auburn Hills
Belleville’s Sydney Savoury Honored as 2024-2025 Gatorade Michigan Girls Basketball Player of the Year
Capitals Surpass Red Wings in Scoring 4-1
Lifestyle
March 21, 2025
This Day in Sports History: March 21
March 20, 2025
This Day in Sports History: March 20
March 19, 2025
This Day in Sports History: March 19
March 18, 2025
What is Bigorexia? How This Mental Health Disorder is Affecting Boys and Young Men
This Day in Sports History: March 18
March 17, 2025
This Day in Sports History: March 17
March 14, 2025
What is ‘Smishing’? The FBI Wants You to Know About This Latest Scam
5 Traditional Irish Dishes to Savor This St. Patrick’s Day
March 13, 2025
This Day in Sports History: March 13
Podcasts
Patriots Lack of Support on Offense // David Andrews’ Illustrious Patriots Career Ends in Release // Who Will Be Drafted Ahead of Patriots At #4? – 3/16 (Hour 2)
42:28
Mar 16th
Patriots Free Agency Frenzy – More Focused Approach? // Milton Williams Prepared For Elevated Role? // Patriots’ Infamous WR Draft History – 3/16 (Hour 1)
46:17
Mar 16th
My Last Conversation With John Feinstein/April 2024
12:44
Mar 14th
Jared Carrabis, Underdog Fantasy
01:02:01
Mar 11th
Pick ‘Em: QB Carousel // Patriots Internal Free Agents // How Will Free Agency Impact The NFL Draft? – 3/9 (Hour 2)
38:40
Mar 9th
Could Roman Reigns return at MSG during Punk v Rollins on RAW?
26:19
Mar 9th
Quality vs Quantity – What’s The Right Approach For Free Agency? // Prioritizing The Pats’ Needs // WR Market – 3/9 (Hour 1)
47:08
Mar 9th
John Cena has turned to the dark side
14:02
Mar 2nd
Risers and Fallers // Campbell’s Arm Length // Targeting Travis Hunter?- 3/2 (Hour 2)
44:00
Mar 2nd
