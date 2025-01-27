Pistons @ Cavs: NBA Betting Preview, Odds, and Predictions

Indiana Pacers v Detroit Pistons DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 16: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena on January 16, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Get ready for the highly-anticipated Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup tonight, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, at 7 p.m. The Pistons are sixth in the Eastern Conference at 23-22 and the Cavs are first in the Eastern Conference at 36-9. Of the 238 NBA games played this season, the Pistons have 132 victories and the Cavs have 106 victories.

These two NBA teams have outstanding players, and key ones to watch helping their team to a victory or loss include the Piston’s PG Cade Cunningham 24.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 9.4 assists with a FG% of 45.5. Over on the Cavs team, watch G Donavan Mitchell with his 23.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and an FG% of 44.4.

However, the Cleveland Cavs are coming into this game with a four-point loss and the Pistons have won five out of their last six away games. In the meantime, the Pistons’ Cade Cunningham scored over 30 points six times just in January and Jale Duran has rebounded an average of 11 times in January. These teams are a mighty matchup, but the odds seem to favor the Cavs with their impressive wins.

Spread

Detroit Pistons +10.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Detroit Pistons +350

Cleveland Cavaliers -450

Total

OVER 235 (-110)

UNDER 235 (-110)

Pistons vs. Cavs Betting Trends

The Pistons and the Cavs are 2-3 in their last five games

The Pistons and the Cavs are 2-3 in their last five games against the spread (ATS)

The Pistons are 15-8 in their road game against the spread, while the Cavs are 14-7 in their road games ATS

The Pistons are OVER in 2 of the Piston’s last five games, while the Cavs are OVER in 3 of their last five games

The Pistons totals are OVER 11 of their 21 last home games and the Cavs are OVER in 15 of their last 24 home games

Pistons vs. Cavs Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Jaden Ivey, SG: Leg — Out

Tobias Harris, PF: Head — Day-to-Day

Cleveland Cavaliers

Caris LeVert, SG: Wrist — Questionable

Dean Wade, PF: Knee — Out

Isaac Okoro, SG: Shoulder — Out

Pistons vs. Cavs Predictions and Picks

According to ESPN Analytics, they give the Cavs a 73.7% chance of winning over the Pistons, with Oddstrader predicting the Cavs at 118 and the Pistons at 116. Both teams have multiple injuries hampering them, especially the Piston’s Jaden Ivey, but, the Cavs have home-court advantage with Cleveland fans cheering them on. The Cavs have 36 wins and 9 losses, while the Pistons have 23 wins and 22 losses. Who do you think will win this NBA matchup? When placing your bet, remember to always bet responsibly.